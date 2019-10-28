ORLANDO, Fla. — Silverton Street near Ivey Lane Elementary School is temporarily shut down Monday morning as deputies investigate a man's body and the school's students and staff are being taken to a different school for the time being.

Man's body found at 4:20 a.m.

Firefighters declared man dead

Orange school officials notified

Orange County Sheriff's Office was called to Silverton Street in Orlando at 4:20 a.m. after getting a "man down call."

Orange County Fire Rescue responded and declared the man dead on the scene.

"The Orange County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating," the agency said in a statement before 6 a.m. "As a result of the ongoing investigation Silverton Street is temporarily shut down. Orange County Public Schools has been notified."

In a message to parents, Ivey Lane Elementary School Principal Samuel L. Danner Sr. said that students and staff are being rerouted to Carver Middle School until the scene is clear.

"Ivey Lane families this is Principal Danner calling to let you know that due to an ongoing police investigation just off campus we will be rerouting all students to Carver Middle School until the scene is cleared to avoid any interference with the investigation," he siad. "The police hope to have the investigation wrapped up as soon as possible. The District will be sending additional staff at Carver to ensure instruction continues throughout the day. I will update you when we are cleared to return to regular operations. Thank you for your patience and corporation this morning."