WINTER PARK, Fla. — Rev. Bryan Fulwider, a former WMFE radio show cohost who was charged with child sexual abuse, has been found dead, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police arrived at around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, at the home of the former Winter Park minister's home on the 600 block of Post Oak Circle in Altamonte Springs.

Michelle Sosa, the public information officer for the Altamonte Springs Police Department, stated in a news release that "Bryan Fulwider was pronounced deceased on scene. At this time it appears to have been a suicide, however, it is still pending the final report from the Medical Examiner’s Office."

Fulwider posted a $700,000 bond during the late evening hours of Wednesday, October 16, after spending two weeks behind bars at the Orange County Jail and was released overnight.

Fulwider was facing more than 30 counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Authorities think the alleged abuse happened over a five-year period, from 2005 to 2010, when Fulwider was the senior pastor at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park.

Fulwider's attorney has claimed there is no truth to the charges.

Fulwider co-hosted a popular radio show on WMFE called "Friends Talking Faith," in which a rabbi, an imam and a pastor spoke about social and faith-based issues. The show went on indefinite hiatus after Fulwider's charges were announced.

WMFE is one of Spectrum News 13's media partners. The radio station has no editorial control or financial interest in the show.