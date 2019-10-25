ORLANDO, Fla. — In a new rash of break-ins, more than 20 vehicles were broken into during the overnight at various parking lots in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

No suspect information available

Between 10 p.m. Thursday to 1:40 a.m. Friday, someone forced his or her way into 22 employee vehicles, stated Lt. Collington Campbell in a news release.

The locations were:

6101 Chancellor Dr. (Inktel Orlando) (3 vehicles)





7423 Southland Blvd. (Home Depot) (10 vehicles)





1700 Directors Row (Pepsi) (6 vehicles)





8801 Exchange Dr. (FreshPoint) (3 vehicles)

Campbell of the Sheriff's Office stated that there is no suspect information at this time.

Earlier in the week , more than 60 vehicles were broken into at four Orlando parking lots, including employee parking lots at Amazon and UPS.

Campbell did not state if the two break-ins are connected.

Law enforcement is reminding everyone to lock their cars and hide their valuables. They say anyone with any information should call crime stoppers at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).