ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A law enforcement vehicle was just one of the vehicles that was broken into in Maitland on Thursday, according to police.

At around 5:30 a.m., Maitland Police Department officers were called for several vehicle break-ins, including a law enforcement vehicle, at Dwell Apartments at 8700 Maitland Summit Blvd. in Orlando.

According to Maitland police, there are no indications that anything was taken from the law enforcement vehicle and no injuries have been reported.

Authorities have not stated if this was linked to the mass vehicle break-in at multiple parking lots in Orlando .