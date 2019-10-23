MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A newly released video from the Marion County Sheriff's Office shows deputies' point of view during a high-speed chase that culminated in gunfire.

Rachel Baggs is facing various charges

Deputies say Rachel Baggs, a 43-year-old Citra resident, stole a family member's pickup truck in Putnam County Sunday afternoon, then sped off. Authorities caught up with her in Marion County, after the truck got stuck in the mud.

Then she allegedly fired two shots, one minute apart, according to the Sheriff's Office. One of the bullets hits a patrol car.

On the body camera video, you can hear one officer ask, "Was that you?" after the first gunshot.

Another officer replies, "No," at which point authorities shout: "Shots fired."

Baggs escaped and hid under someone's porch at 35th Avenue Road in Citra, asking for help, according to the Sheriff's Office.

That person called 911 and the Marion County SWAT team captured her.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Braggs admitted to firing the first round from a gun she found in the pickup truck "with the intention of committing 'suicide by cop.'"

She added that she does not remember firing a second time when she fled on foot.

She was taken to the Timber Ridge Medical Center, but now Baggs remains in the Marion County Jail on several charges.

Her charges are:

Fleeing from law enforcement at high speed

Obstruction without violence

Displaying a firearm during a felony

She is being held on $36,000 bond.