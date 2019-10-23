VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County mother in a custody dispute and is accused of taking her daughter has turned herself into law enforcement in Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

The Port Orange Police Department stated on Wednesday that Lisa Santiago turned herself into Pennsylvania law enforcement and her 5-year-old daughter, Jayliah Thompson, is with child services.

The two were last seen Monday afternoon, as the girl was getting into a black car with her mother. At the time, it was believed that they were heading to see family in Pennsylvania.

Thompson is in the center of a custody dispute, with her father having sole custody of her, according to police.