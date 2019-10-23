ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 60 vehicles were broken into at multiple Orlando parking lots during the overnight, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
- No suspect information released
Deputies arrived at five locations — with one of the locations in the employee parking lot of a UPS — at around 5 a.m. Wednesday in regards to overnight burglaries, stated the Sheriff's Office in a news release.
Those locations are:
- 12340 Boggy Creek Rd. (Amazon Warehouse)
- 110 Fairway Woods Bv. (Sunrail)
- 8901 Atlantic Av. (UPS Warehouse)
- 13224 Heather Moss Dr. (Colonial Grand Apartments)
Deputies do not have suspect information currently and as detectives are investigating, the Sheriff's Office pointed out that since each break-in will have its own individual report; it might be a while before any information is released.