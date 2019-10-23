ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 60 vehicles were broken into at multiple Orlando parking lots during the overnight, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

No suspect information released

Deputies arrived at five locations — with one of the locations in the employee parking lot of a UPS — at around 5 a.m. Wednesday in regards to overnight burglaries, stated the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

Those locations are:

12340 Boggy Creek Rd. (Amazon Warehouse)

110 Fairway Woods Bv. (Sunrail)

8901 Atlantic Av. (UPS Warehouse)

13224 Heather Moss Dr. (Colonial Grand Apartments)

Deputies do not have suspect information currently and as detectives are investigating, the Sheriff's Office pointed out that since each break-in will have its own individual report; it might be a while before any information is released.