ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 60 vehicles were broken into at multiple Orlando parking lots during the overnight, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

  • No suspect information released

Deputies arrived at five locations — with one of the locations in the employee parking lot of a UPS — at around 5 a.m. Wednesday in regards to overnight burglaries, stated the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

Those locations are:

  • 12340 Boggy Creek Rd. (Amazon Warehouse)
  • 110 Fairway Woods Bv. (Sunrail)
  • 8901 Atlantic Av. (UPS Warehouse)
  • 13224 Heather Moss Dr. (Colonial Grand Apartments)

Deputies do not have suspect information currently and as detectives are investigating, the Sheriff's Office pointed out that since each break-in will have its own individual report; it might be a while before any information is released.