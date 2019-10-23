VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman is facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old girl was burned with boiling water.

Police arrested Prescilla Williams Tuesday night after investigators say she lied about how the child was burned.

Williams was the primary caregiver for the girl.

Authorities arrested Terry May earlier in October on child abuse charges. An investigation revealed May allegedly poured boiling water onto the child after she accidentally urinated on the floor.

Investigators say Williams did not seek medical treatment for the girl's injury and told detectives the burn on the girl's back was from a trampoline injury, according to authorities.

She is out after posting a $5,000 bail.