PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast high school homecoming-after party was busted by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and an 18 year old was under arrest after it was believed underage teens were drinking.

Kendall Morgan is facing three charges

A flyer was sent out over social media promoting the party.

"A flyer that was circulating on social media was shared with deputies which stated that 'Kendall's HOCO After Party' was on October 19th at 11 p.m. with $2 shots and $4 mixed drinks and to BYOW (Bring your Own Weed) and BYOB (Bring your own booze)," according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

"They put out a pretty creative flyer amongst their age group to come out to this party. My experience when you mix all that together juvenile, underage drinking, illegal narcotics, whether is marijuana or something harder, adults, that is a recipe for disaster," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley.

Deputies arrived at a home on Russo Drive in Palm Coast at 12:08 a.m. Saturday after receiving a tip a party was going on. Staly said there was underage drinking at the party.

"We appreciated the tipster to let us know what was going on, but I would suspect that had this party continued we would be investigating other crimes," said Staly.

Flagler county officials say 18-year-old Kendall Morgan was the one promoting the party and is now facing three charges.

Deputies say at first she denied hosting the party and any underage drinking until they presented her with evidence.

"Our goal is to ensure the safety of these kids that are not really aware of the full consequences that they could be involved in, and should be a wake up message to parents, know what your parents are doing," said Staly.

Morgan is currently on juvenile probation.

She was charged with:

Open house party with alcohol

Contribute to the delinquency of a child

Violation of probation

Kendall Morgan is being held at the Flagler County jail without bond. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)