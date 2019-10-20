ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man is accused of killing his father at their family home on Saturday.

Justin Taylor, 27, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Louis Taylor, 61.

Deputies were called to the home on Nature Coast Trail at 3:15 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office in a news release. They found Louis Taylor dead, with "evidence of trauma."

Authorities would not elaborate how he died or what led to the killing.

Justin Taylor is set to appear before a judge after 11 a.m. Sunday. He is being held at the Orange County Jail.