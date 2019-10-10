ORLANDO, Fla. — The woman accused of abducting her 2-year-old son with an armed man from his father's Orlando home is expected to face a judge Thursday afternoon.

Sugey Perez Diaz, 33, is charged with armed burglary and aggravated assault. Authorities found her and her 2-year-old son, Jenzell Cintron Perez, in DeLand Wednesday afternoon after she alleged took him at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Perez was reunited with his father and stepmother Wednesday night, some 20 hours after his abduction.



Jenzell Cintron Perez, who was taken by gunpoint according to authorities, was reunited with his father on Wednesday, October 09, 2019. (Spectrum News 13)

"That was an awesome feeling that's my baby and nobody can take him away from me now," said stepmother Stephanie Maldonado.

Authorities are still working to figure out the custody agreement between the families.

Diaz is set to appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m. at the Volusia County Jail.

Meanwhile, law enforcement is still working to identify the person who helped her.