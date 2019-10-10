ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for child-sex suspect Rev. Bryan Fulwider, a former WMFE radio show co-host, will argue for his release on bond during a hearing Thursday.

The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. for Fulwider, who was charged last week with 30 counts of child sexual battery. The hearing was confirmed Tuesday.

Fulwider, the former pastor at First Congregational church of Christ in Winter Park, is accused of abusing an underage member of his congregation from 2005 to 2010.

The 59-year-old Altamonte Springs resident is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

His attorney, Chris Kaigle, says his client is innocent.

Fulwider was a co-host on the faith-based WMFE radio show and podcast, "Friends Talking Faith."

He also served as a member of the executive committee for the Interfaith Council of Central Florida.

Orange-Osceola Circuit Court Judge Elaine A. Barbour is scheduled to preside at Fulwider's bond hearing in Courtroom 7-D at the Orange County Courthouse.