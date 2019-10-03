WINTER PARK, Fla. — Rev. Bryan Fulwider, known for the WMFE radio show "Friends Talking Faith with the Three Wise Guys," is accused by police of sexually abusing a minor over a five-year period.

WMFE show host "Friends Talking Faith" charged with child sex abuse

Rev. Bryan Fulwider has been in Central Florida ministry for decades

Cops: Person reported they were abused while Fulwider was their pastor

Fulwider, 59, of Altamonte Springs, is facing 30 counts of sexual battery by a custodial authority to a person younger than 18 years old, according to an arrest warrant issued Wednesday by the Ninth Circuit Court in Orange County.

Fulwider's Facebook page says he has served in local church ministry for more than 30 years, in both the United Methodist Church and United Church of Christ.

Winter Park Police detectives are investigating. They say that at the time of the alleged offenses, thought to be between 2005 and 2010, Fulwider was the senior pastor at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park on South Interlachen Avenue.

The police department said a person disclosed to detectives that they were sexually battered numerous times by their pastor while they were a minor.

"Friends Talking Faith" cohost Imam Muhammad Musri told WMFE on Wednesday he was unaware of the charges and arrest and declined to comment.

Fulwider was arrested Tuesday with help from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and transported to the Seminole County Jail, where he awaited a court appearance later Thursday.

Anyone who can provide more information about this case, or suspects they've been a victim of a crime involving Fulwider, is urged to contact Winter Park Police at 407-599-3211.

WFME is a radio partner of Spectrum News 13.

Rev. Bryan Fulwider is charged with sexually abusing a person under the age of 18. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)