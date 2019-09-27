ORLANDO, Fla. — It is unknown if the death investigation of a man is related in the carjacking of an older woman on Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Cause of death is unknown

Name of man not released

Deputies have not mentioned suspects

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed they found a man dead from unknown trauma when they responded to the 5400 block of Barton Drive in Orlando, not too far from the Orlando Executive Airport, for a missing person call for service at 6 p.m.

The area was blocked off for hours as deputies began investigating the crime scene where the unnamed man died and just down the road at a Kwik Stop, an elderly woman was carjacked.

A neighbor had a lot of questions and concerns. Most of her answers so far she says have come from social media. However, she is worried about the lack of official information.

"It is concerning and sad that one of our neighbors is dead in a house, and we can't know anything about it," said Sarah Obarski who lives near the scene. "If there is someone on the lose, then we would like to know what's happening."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not said anything about suspects or whether the carjacking nearby is related to the death investigation.