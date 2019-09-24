KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 56-year-old patient who had just been discharged from a Kissimmee hospital walked in front of a vehicle, was hit by a van and then ran over by a different vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Name of patient not released

Authorities are looking for unidentified vehicle

Crash is under investigation

The unnamed man had just been discharged from the Kissimmee AdventHealth at around 12:15 a.m. and was using a walker when he allegedly entered the southbound lanes and "into the direct path" of the front of a 2014 Chrysler van driven by 80-year-old Samuel Martinez, according to the FHP.

The van was going southbound in the left lane on Orange Blossom Trail at the intersection of Hilda Street when the front of it struck the patient, stated the FHP.

The patient was then thrown into the northbound lane of Orange Blossom Trail, when an unidentified vehicle ran over the man and kept going northbound without stopping, stated the FHP.

The FHP stated that Martinez was not under the influence and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.