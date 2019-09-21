VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police Department is searching for a man after an early morning stabbing at a Citgo gas station left a person dead.

The man being sought is a person of interest

Police do not know the identity of man who died

The stabbing happened at around 4:37 a.m. at the Citgo gas station at 600 West International Speedway Boulevard in Dayton Beach.

The man, whose identity is unknown to authorities, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he died, according to police in a news release.

The man who died was only described as a black male in his mid to late 20s.

Daytona Beach police tweeted out a picture of the man they are looking for. Originally, authorities called him a person of interest and then called him a suspect.

However, when reached out for clarification, police told Spectrum News 13 that the man is a person of interest.

Earlier on Saturday, Spectrum News 13 reached out to the police and asked if the man they are searching for is a victim or a suspect in the case.



Police did not answer the question.