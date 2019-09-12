MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of killing a Marion County mother and was part of an Amber Alert on Wednesday was found with burns after the SUV he was using was engulfed in flames, according to authorities.

Deangelo Clark suffered burns to his arms, deputies say

Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark, 30, was found in Monroe County. He is accused of killing Kiara Alleyne, the 20-year-old mother of an 11-month-old girl who was allegedly taken by Clark on Wednesday, but was later found safe, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office stated that a family member was worried about Alleyne and once deputies arrived in a home in Anthony, Fla., they found her dead, but her daughter and Clark were gone, which provoked the Amber Alert.

However, the girl was found with a family member, but Clark's capture was a "bizarre series of events," stated the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post .

The Sheriff's Office received a burglary call at around 10 a.m. at a home on 69401 Overseas Highway on Long Key, where Clark allegedly left the home with "some unknown items."

At this time, deputies did not know that the burglary suspect and Clark were the same person, but another 911 call came in from Edgewater Road on Grassy Key, where "the reporting person stated a man was screaming that his car blew up and that he was burnt," confirmed the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

A final 911 call came in about a SUV — a Mazda CX7 that Clark was reported to have been driving in the Amber Alert — at a house on Overseas Highway.

That SUV was immersed in flames and the house was also on fire.

Clark suffered serious burns to his arms and the Marathon Fire Rescue took him to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit hanger at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport, where he was airlifted to Miami for treatment.

Deputies determined that the burglary suspect and Clark were the same person.

A detective with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office served Clark with a warrant for murder of Alleyne, stated authorities.

Deangelo Clark is accused of taking a 11-month-old girl from Ocala on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)