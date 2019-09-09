KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A judge could decide Monday if a key witness can testify in the case against Everett Miller.

Miller is accused of shooting and killing two Kissimmee Police Departmetn officers more than two years ago.

A big part of the prosecution's case is to explain why they believe Miller would kill Sgt. Sam Howard and officer Matthew Baxter in 2017.

They want jurors to hear from JJ MacNab, who studies anti-government extremism. MacNab says she has analyzed Miller's social media posts, notebook writings, along with his book requests made in jail.

The state accuses Miller of being anti-government and anti-law enforcement.

The defense tried to discredit her on Friday.

On Friday, jurors heard from crime scene technicians who collected Miller's DNA from the scene of the shooting.

The trial could wrap up later this week.

If convicted, Miller could get the death penalty.