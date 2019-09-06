ORLANDO, Fla. — A person asleep in her own apartment was injured during a shooting in a different apartment unit at the Oak Hill Apartments in Orlando early Friday morning, according to deputies.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries

At around 2:16 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to 4500 block of Silver Star Road at the Orange County apartment complex.

A home invasion took place at an apartment unit where "shots were exchanged between unknown individuals," stated Lt. Tony Boles of the Sheriff's Department in a news release.

With the shots being fired, a female, no age or name given, was shot while she was asleep in a different apartment, stated Boles.

She was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wound.

One of the "possible suspects" was shot and taken to ORMC, where he later died. His identity and the other people involved in the shooting have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.