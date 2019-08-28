NATIONWIDE — The wife, child and mother-in-law of the Tampa Bay Rays' minor league pitcher were killed on Tuesday in Virginia by his brother-in-law, according to the authorities.

Bivens pitches for the Rays' Double-A minor league team the Montgomery Biscuits.

Authorities say Bivens 18-year-old brother-in-law, Matthew Bernard, is in custody for the alleged murders.

At around 8 a.m., authorities received a 911 call about a person who was shot. When the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the home, they discovered a woman dead in the driveway and the bodies of another woman and a child inside the home.

Bernard allegedly ran into a wooded area around 12:15 p.m. and he was naked when he was eventually taken into custody Tuesday in southern Virginia after he was chased by a police officer who was trying to use pepper spray on him.

At one point, Bernard attacks a bystander standing by his car at a local church.

So far, Virginia investigators have not determined why Bernard was running around without his clothes on or a motive for the alleged murders.

"This was a shock to our community, to anybody's community when something like this happens. And it's just a reminder about how fragile life is," said Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor.

In a statement, the Rays tweeted out their sorrow over the news.

Three schools were put on lockdown on Tuesday in Virginia following the alleged killings and more than 100 officers participated in the manhunt for Bernard.