NATIONWIDE — The wife, child and mother-in-law of the Tampa Bay Rays' minor league pitcher were killed on Tuesday in Virginia by his brother-in-law, according to the authorities.
Bivens pitches for the Rays' Double-A minor league team the Montgomery Biscuits.
Authorities say Bivens 18-year-old brother-in-law, Matthew Bernard, is in custody for the alleged murders.
At around 8 a.m., authorities received a 911 call about a person who was shot. When the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the home, they discovered a woman dead in the driveway and the bodies of another woman and a child inside the home.
Bernard allegedly ran into a wooded area around 12:15 p.m. and he was naked when he was eventually taken into custody Tuesday in southern Virginia after he was chased by a police officer who was trying to use pepper spray on him.
At one point, Bernard attacks a bystander standing by his car at a local church.
So far, Virginia investigators have not determined why Bernard was running around without his clothes on or a motive for the alleged murders.
"This was a shock to our community, to anybody's community when something like this happens. And it's just a reminder about how fragile life is," said Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor.
In a statement, the Rays tweeted out their sorrow over the news.
We're with you, Blake. pic.twitter.com/gJqdUCIf7p— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 28, 2019
Three schools were put on lockdown on Tuesday in Virginia following the alleged killings and more than 100 officers participated in the manhunt for Bernard.