ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The search continues Tuesday for a man who shot a 26-year-old man near Belle Isle in Orange County.

Authorities have not released details of the shooter

Man who was shot expected to be OK

The shooting happened Monday at around 2:34 p.m., inside the Conway Circle Manufactured Home Community, on 5326 Kingfish St., Orlando, near Hoffner Avenue.

Orange County Sheriff's Office stated that both the shooter and victim lived in the same house.

The man who was shot is expected to be ok, but he was taken to a hospital.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called out to execute search warrants, but they were unable to capture the shooter.

Investigators believe they know the shooter, but they have not released any details about him.