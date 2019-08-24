POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County teacher was forcibly committed for a mental evaluation after he allegedly told his students how he would carry out a mass killing if he were an active shooter.

Keith Cook allegedly told students how he would carry out attack

Plan would have included bombs with nails, gun, deputies say

Polk County Public Schools assures parents students are safe

The Polk County Sheriff's Office stated that Lakeland High School math teacher Keith Cook was taken into custody Monday under Florida's Baker Act and transported to a mental health facility.

According to a student, Cook said he would hide a bomb with nails, fire a couple of rounds, and then explode the bomb.

Polk County Public Schools stated that Cook has been placed on administrative leave.

"Parents and students should be assured that we take any potential threat against our students and schools seriously. Student safety is — and always will be — paramount within our school district," said Superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd in a press release.