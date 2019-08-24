ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a shooter in a deadly shooting in Pine Hills that took place on Friday night.

Name of man who died not given

Description of the shooter unknown

RELATED: Crime is Down, but Pine Hills Residents Say Club Drug a Concern

At around 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of North Powers Drive in Orlando after receiving calls for an emergency service.

When deputies arrived, they found a 30-year-old black man shot, according to the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

The unnamed man was taken to a nearby hospital the Orange County Fire Rescue and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies are looking for the shooter, however, no description was given in the news release.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7000.