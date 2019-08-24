CLEARWATER, Fla. — After 13 months and a little more than a week to the day of his initial arrest, Michael Drejka finds himself right back behind bars following a guilty verdict Friday evening.

It was a late night deliberating for jurors before they reached the decision around 10:30 p.m., finding Drejka guilty of manslaughter.

He was found guilty in the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton in July 2018, at a Circle A Food Store on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater.

McGlockton's girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, pulled a Chrysler sedan into a disabled person's parking space in front of the store.

McGlockton and their 5-year-old son went inside. Then Drejka approached Jacobs, and the two began arguing about the parking space, authorities say.

According to a witness, McGlockton came out of the store, saw what was happening, and shoved Drejka to the ground. Drejka then pulled out a handgun and shot McGlockton once in the chest, killing him.

Each witness was challenged by the defense, including the state's toxicology expert when he commented on the MDMA, also known as ecstasy or Molly, that was found in McGlockton's system at the time of his death.

After that push, Drejka shot and killed McGlockton and a jury decided he was not acting in self-defense.

That is something McGlockton's family had been arguing all along, and even more after that guilty verdict.

"It's been well over a year since we've been dealing with this matter, and I can say for the sake of my family can rest now. Now we can start putting the pieces back together and move on," said his father, Michael McGlockton.

The jurors in this case did not want to comment just yet, but Spectrum News did talk to one of the alternate jurors earlier in the day on Friday and he said this was a clear case and Drejka should be found guilty.

Spectrum News also reached out to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office who did not originally charge Drejka, saying he was standing his ground, but the station has not heard back.

Drejka's attorneys say they will appeal this decision, but in the meantime, he will remain locked up until his sentencing in October.

The 49-year-old man faces up to 30 years in prison. His attorneys say they do not think he would get that much time, however.