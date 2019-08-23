PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The judge asked the jury if they would be OK staying late Friday night to deliberate should the case wrap up against Michael Drejka, who is accused of shooting Markeis McGlockton last summer during an altercation at a convenience store.

The defense has two expert witnesses left to present on Friday and then closing arguments are expected.

On Thursday, Jurors watched the hour-long interrogation video of Drejka in court that took place just hours after the shooting.

In it, Drejka explains his side of what happened, saying if McGlockton was going to hit him that hard to begin with, what else could he have expected.

"I shoot — I shoot to save my own a** and that's that," according to a recording of Drejka during an interrogation.

The jury also watched enhanced surveillance video of the actual shooting on July 19, 2018, at a Circle A Food Store on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater.

A Review of the Case

McGlockton's girlfriend Britany Jacobs pulled her Chrysler sedan into a handicapped parking space.

After McGlockton and their 5-year-old son went into the store, Drejka approached Jacobs and the two began arguing about the parking space, authorities said.

According to a witness, when McGlockton came out of the store and saw what was happening, he shoved Drejka to the ground. Drejka then pulled out a handgun and shot McGlockton once in the chest, who later died.

Drejka has been charged with manslaughter.

Jury Heard From Self-Defense Expert, Doctor

On Thursday, the jury also heard from a self-defense and use of force expert and a doctor who talked about what types of behavior you may see in a person using MDMA (also known as ecstasy or Molly), a drug that was found in McGlockton's system.

Dr. Bruce Goldberger: "Again, he looked completely normal."



Prosecution: "He wasn't freaking out, fighting with people, jumping over the counter stealing things?"



Goldberger: "No, and I wouldn't expect that in an individual consuming MDMA."

Whenever this case does wrap, prior to deliberations, the judge and the attorneys will have to agree on what language to use in jury instructions.

On Thursday, they discussed whether jurors will hear the words "he was standing his ground."

