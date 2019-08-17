ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Several shootings across Orange County leave at least one person dead and multiple people injured.

Man Dead, Other Injured in Bar Shooting

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies stated in a news release that they are investigating a deadly shooting off Aloma Avenue that stemmed from an argument at the Tapy Bar at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say one man was pronounced dead and another was sent to the Orlando Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

2 Shot at Sunstyle Suites Motel

Deputies are also investigating a second separate shooting that happened at the SunStyle Suites Motel on Friday around 11:35 p.m.

Investigators say two people were hanging out in a breezeway when a suspect approached them and started shooting. Both people were hit multiple times, one remains hospitalized in serious condition.

No detailed description was given about the shooter.

Person Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries in Orlando

Officers with the Orlando Police Department responded to a third shooting off South Orange Avenue at the CareSpot on Friday night.

A person has non-life threatening injuries and there is no suspect but officers stated that it is an active investigation.

Man in Stable Condition After Being Shot in Jaw

And finally, Orlando Police Department officers responded to Bay Willow Court near Silver Star Road and John Young Parkway to find a 33-year-old man shot in the lower jaw.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. No word on a suspect description.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated that it has seen a higher than normal amount of gun violence.

There are more than 40 homicides currently compared to 30 this time last year.