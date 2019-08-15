PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Six Philadelphia Police Department officers have been released from area hospitals after allegedly being shot by a man who had a seven-hour standoff with authorities that ended in his surrendering to officials.

The police officers are expected to make a full recovery

Two other officers were trapped in home after shooting started

The incident started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were serving a narcotics warrant to the unnamed man, although Philadelphia news reports have cited sources that he is 36-year-old Maurice Hill, who has a criminal history that includes drug violations, theft and firearms possession.

When officers entered the brick-and-stone rowhome in north Philadelphia to serve the narcotics warrant, things "went awry almost immediately," described the city's police commissioner, Richard Ross.

A "barrage of bullets" were fired towards the officers, who had to escape by going through windows, said Ross.

Six police officers were injured and taken to area hospitals, but were released and are expected to make a full recovery, according to Sgt. Eric Gripp in a tweet.

UPDATE: ALL six officers who were shot have been released from area hospitals. One Officer is being admitted for injuries sustained in a vehicle crash related to the incident. Situation remains active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 15, 2019

Two other police officers were trapped inside the home for about five hours right after the shooting started, but were able to escape with the help of a SWAT team once it got dark.

Officers were able to take three people into custody before the gunshots started.

After nearly seven hours, the gunman surrendered to authorities around midnight.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody. SWAT is still clearing the house — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 15, 2019

During a news conference, the city's mayor spoke about gun control. "Whether it's our six officers who were shot or some 15, 17, 20-year-old kid on the streets of Philadelphia who gets shot with guns that shouldn't be in people's hands. And it's aggravating, it's saddening, and it's just something that we need to do something about," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The gunman's name has not been released by officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.