ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a man believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting.

Authorities are searching for Chasjuan Darrel Antoine Allen, who is believed to have shot and killed George Dallas on Sunday at Ivey on the Lake Apartment Homes on South Ivey Lane.

The police have not released a detailed description of Allen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at: 1-800-423-8477