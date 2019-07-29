GILROY, Calif. — Three people, including a young child, were killed as 12 others suffered injuries in a Sunday evening shooting at a Northern California annual food festival, according to officials, who say the shooter's name will be released.

California's governor called the shooting 'horrific'

Witnesses share their experiences as shots were fired

Authorities are searching for a possible second suspect

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival "horrific."

This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops. https://t.co/GrtHjtCEz7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2019

The popular festival takes place in Norther California, just south of San Jose

The shooting started around 5:41 p.m. PST. Among the three killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival was a 6-year-old boy as 12 people were wounded.

Police say the chaos started as the shooter, armed with a rifle, cut through a fence to sneak in, stated Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee.

Chief Smithee: It is believed that the shooter cut through the fence to gain access to the festival. #GilroyActiveShooter. — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

The shooter appeared to have shot people randomly on early Sunday evening.

The band TinMan started an encore when the shooting started. Jack van Breen, a singer for the band, stated he saw a man wearing a green shirt and a gray handkerchief around his neck as he fired into the food area.

As van Breen and other band members dove under the stage, he heard someone shout, "Why are you doing this?" to the shooter, who allegedly replied, "Because I'm really angry," reported the Associated Press.

In less than a minute, police encountered the shooter and shot and killed him, said Smithee during a news conference. Authorities say they think they have identified the man, but have not yet released his name.

Lex De La Herran was walking away from the music stage when he heard what he at first thought were fireworks.

"I turned around for a quick moment and I hear the gunshot sounds," he told CNN. "At first I thought it was fireworks but a man behind me screamed that 'those are real, those are real.'"

De La Herran said he "froze like a deer in the headlights" and a piece of shrapnel hit his head. It was then that he started running away with others.

Investigators are searching for a possible second suspect. However, Smithee said authorities are not sure if that person was a citizen armed or simply trying to help. A manhunt continued late into the night.

The three-day festival's last day was Sunday and it attracts more than 100,000 people as food, cooking contests and music are featured. Gilroy is known as the "Garlic Capital of the World."

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this story.