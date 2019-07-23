LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — State law-enforcement agents think a 58-year-old man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an autistic boy in 2017 who later died may have molested others.

Alain Luis Forget is facing various charges

Autistic boy had morphine, other drug in his system: Doctors

Alain Luis Forget, who has homes in Lakeland and Sorrento, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lake County Jail, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Agents say that on December 27, 2017, Forget had permission from the 15-year-old autistic boy's grandmother to transport the boy to a rural Hamilton County home, north of Live Oak. Two days later, the boy died in a hospital.

In January 2018, FDLE says an autopsy determined that the teen had morphine and another controlled substance, Xanex, in his system, and a medical examiner ruled that the boy died from pneumonia and drug toxicity.

FDLE agents think Forget gave drugs to the boy and sexually assaulted him before he died. Furthermore, interviews uncovered more sexual abuse allegations against Forget, investigators said.

He has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child less than 16 and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Agents think there could be other abuse cases connected to Forget. Anyone with information or concerns is asked to contact FDLE's Live Oak Field Office at 1-800-226-5630.