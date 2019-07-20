DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Earnest Ponder, who is accused of fatally striking a toddler on Thursday night in a Daytona Beach hit-and-run, has turned himself in on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Daytona Beach Police Department stated in a news release that the 29-year-old man turned himself in at the Volusia County Jail.

Before 9 p.m. Thursday, Ponder was pulling out of a parking lot in a green 2005 Chrysler 300 at an apartment complex on the 400 block of North Charles Street when he allegedly struck and ran over 22-month-old Ar'myis Ford.

The toddler was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the man did not wait for authorities and drove off.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Ponder on two felony counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving with a suspended license during a fatal accident.

Ponder, also known as "Boss," has a long rap sheet of drug charges, stated police.

The boy's family is reportedly friends with Ponder. Ar'myis’ mother is the godmother to Ponder's child, according to the family.

Ponder is expected to face a judge on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.