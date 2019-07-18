SANFORD, Fla. — Jury selection continues Thursday in the trial for Grant Amato trial, who is accused of killing his parents and brother in their Chuluota home in January.

Jury selection, which started Monday at the Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford, is expected to take about a week.

So far, about 30 people have qualified for the jury. Those who said they would only suggest a life sentence were ultimately dismissed Wednesday.

The state and defense teams will identify 12 jurors and three alternates before the state begins presenting its case.

Jury questioning is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Documents previously released in the case indicate that Amato was fighting with his parents after allegedly stealing $200,000 to interact with an online call girl from Bulgaria. Amato checked into a rehab facility for sex addiction, but the document says his father later caught him trying to contact the woman, and he kicked Amato out of the house.