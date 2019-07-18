SANFORD, Fla. — Jury selection continues Thursday in the trial for Grant Amato trial, who is accused of killing his parents and brother in their Chuluota home in January.
- RELATED STORIES:
- Grant Amato Trial: Potential Jurors Asked About Death Penalty
- Records: Grant Amato "Depressed, Possibly Suicidal" Before Family Found Slain
- Grant Amato, Accused of Murdering Family, Granted $750K Bond
- Chuluota Man Accused of Killing Parents, Brother Pleads Not Guilty
- Triple-Murder Suspect Accused Of Killing Family To Stay In Jail
- Family Member Arrested in Chuluota Triple Homicide
- Manhunt Underway After 3 Found Dead in Chuluota Home
Jury selection, which started Monday at the Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford, is expected to take about a week.
So far, about 30 people have qualified for the jury. Those who said they would only suggest a life sentence were ultimately dismissed Wednesday.
The state and defense teams will identify 12 jurors and three alternates before the state begins presenting its case.
Jury questioning is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Documents previously released in the case indicate that Amato was fighting with his parents after allegedly stealing $200,000 to interact with an online call girl from Bulgaria. Amato checked into a rehab facility for sex addiction, but the document says his father later caught him trying to contact the woman, and he kicked Amato out of the house.