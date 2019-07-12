NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A driver is being sought after a man's body was found on a New Smyrna Beach freeway in what officials are calling a fatal hit-and-run.

Timothy Michael Calabrese was found on North Dixie Freeway

Authorities are searching for a possible dark blue SUV or pickup truck

At around 1:10 a.m. Friday, officers with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department received a call that a passerby found a dead man lying in the median on the 3300 block of North Dixie Freeway.

Due to the vehicle pieces found next to the body of Timothy Michael Calabrese, 43 of Port Charlotte, authorities believe the vehicle involved is either a 1999 to 2002 Chevy Silverado or Tahoe, possibly dark blue in color.

There are no witnesses to the crash, but anyone with information is asked to call 1-386-424-2275 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be given to tipsters who have information that leads to an indictment.