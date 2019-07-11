ORLANDO, Fla. — It is day two of deliberations for jurors to decide the fate of convicted murderer Scott Nelson, who was found guilty of killing Jennifer Fulford.

Jurors will return to the Orange County Courthouse on Thursday to ultimately decide if Nelson will get life in prison — or the death penalty.

Jurors must be unanimously in agreement for him to get the death penalty.

Jurors spent nearly eight hours of deliberations on Wednesday and asked to call it a night around 9 p.m. after a late dinner.

This jury deciding Nelson's fate is the same group that found him guilty of kidnapping and murder, Fulford. The Winter Park nanny and personal assistant was repeatedly stabbed September 2017.

Also on Wednesday, the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments.

"As difficult as it may be you have to consider what she went through and what she experienced on Sept. 27," said Kelly Hicks, assistant state attorney. "This is not a case that justifies mercy."

Defense attorney Chelsea Simmons said that Nelson will die in prison, but it is the jury to decide if it will be through natural causes or by state execution.

The jurors are barred from discussing anything about the case, unless they are in deliberations.

Currently, they are sequestered in a hotel, being escorted by deputies. They have no access to TVs or phones.

Court resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.