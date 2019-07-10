DELTONA, Fla. — A mother and her adult daughter have been killed by the mother's live-in boyfriend in what the Volusia County Sheriff's Office is calling a murder-suicide.

Nancy Russo Eads, Lisa Ferraro were killed

The shooter's name has not been released

During a news conference early Wednesday morning, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that Nancy Russo Eads, 56, and Lisa Ferraro, 32, were killed Tuesday evening by the 58-year-old boyfriend before killing himself.

Chitwood said the man's identity has not been released yet because deputies have not been able to contact the man's family.

At around 9:33 p.m., on 610 Nardello Drive, deputies arrived at the house after receiving a call from Ferraro's husband because he had not heard from his wife since 5:30 p.m.

When deputies when in the home, they found two women and a man with gunshot wounds.

According to a note left behind by the boyfriend, the two women were discussing how to legally evict him, explained Chitwood.

The man then got a gun and killed the two women and then himself, the sheriff said, adding that in the note he apologized to his adult sons about what he allegedly did.

Both the man and Eads have lived in Deltona for 12 years and the Sheriff's Office never received a domestic violence called, Chitwood said.

Yet, the man did have a criminal record in three states — New York, New Jersey and Virginia — in the early 1980s and 1990s. He may have had a gun charged that was pled down to a misdemeanor, described Chitwood, but added that the man did not have an extensive criminal history.

Chitwood called the shooting "senseless."

"I can't imagine how your family will feel. Again, senseless, senseless violence that makes no rhyme or reason. Relationships end all the time, do they have to end with bullets in somebody's head?" he said.

He speculated that there might have been some form of domestic abuse going on in the home.

"Domestic abuse is an extremely unreported crime," Chitwood said, saying most people do not want to admit to it and call law enforcement. "People don't want to tell people outside of the family, 'Hey, I'm scared to death for my life in this relationship.'"

However, he pointed out that there is no evidence yet that this was a domestic abuse case.

There are a lot of resources for suicide prevention, suggested Chitwood, who added that there have been six suicides since this month: two by hanging and four by gunshots.

