ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Pine Hills on Monday night.

At around 8:26 p.m., deputies arrived at the 5000 block of Alhambra Drive in Orlando for an aggravated battery call.

Once they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.

The Sheriff's office did not release any information about the suspect and stated in a news release that the investigation is ongoing.