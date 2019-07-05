WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy was expected to face a judge Friday after being accused of shooting dead a 25-year-old man in Winter Garden.

13-year-old accused in shooting death of 25-year-old man

Boy to face judge at Orange County Juvenile Courthouse

The Winter Garden Police officers think the boy shot and killed 25-year-old James Bacon on West Crown Point Road at 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

The 13-year-old boy and Bacon had an ongoing dispute, authorities said.

Officers found Bacon shot and unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m.

"I was raised to not have hate in my heart for no one," said Tysha Brunson, Bacon's mother. "I'm just going to keep him and his family in my prayers."

Bacon had a history of felony charges. Authorities have not said whether those charges are related to the shooting.