ORLANDO, Fla. — The driver of a vehicle that crashed at a Walmart has died from a gunshot on Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Identity of the male driver not released

No suspect information was given

At around 10:07 p.m., a vehicle crashed at the parking lot of the Walmart on John Young Parkway, off Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

The driver was unconscious behind the wheel with a gunshot wound, deputies stated.

The man was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but during the overnight, he died, according to officials.

The identity of the driver has not been released and authorities have not given any information on any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).