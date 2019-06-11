FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Body-camera video shows the moments a deputy used stop sticks on a stolen mail truck over the weekend on Interstate 95 in Flagler County.

Jesse Estep told deputies he was on a lot of drugs

He facts various charges, including grand theft auto

Deputies: Man Crashes Stolen Mail Truck During Pursuit

Investigators with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office say 29-year-old Jesse Estep carjacked a mail carrier in Holly Hill in Volusia County on Saturday.

Deputies say he then lead investigators with the Ormond Beach Police Department and Volusia County Sheriff's Office on a chase up I-95 into Flagler County.

At one point, they say he drove the mail truck towards two deputies who were on both sides of the interstate.

The mail truck flipped after hitting the stop sticks.

In the body camera video, deputies pulled him out of the mail truck.

He complained in the video that he suffers from mental health issues.

"I didn't get hurt I don't think," Estep told deputies.

"Are you on anything right now?" asked one deputy.

"Yes sir," Estep said.

"What're you on?" asked the deputy.

"Methamphetamine, coke, cocaine, marijuana, molly, pills," Estep said in the video.

"So a little bit of everything right now, okay," the deputy replied.

Estep faces multiple charges including grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

He also could face federal charges.

His bond was set at $71,500 and he remains locked up in the Flagler County Jail.