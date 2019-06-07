ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A body has been found in a wooded area of east Orange County, where multiple law enforcement agencies have an entire section of the Wedgefield neighborhood blocked off with crime-scene tape.

Police say they are investigating "suspicious activity"

Winter Garden Police are out at Wedgefield, in east Orange County

Cops: Arrest made in missing teen who prompted Amber Alert

Several officers and detectives with the Winter Garden Police and deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are on Robertson Street in the Wedgefield community, which is on the opposite side of the county from Winter Garden. They have been there since around 8 a.m. Friday.

Police are not saying a lot about what they are investigating, but they said in addition to the recovery of the body just before 1 p.m., Winter Garden Police have arrested someone in connection to the Amber Alert issued for missing teen Bruce Hagans .

They have not said whether the body is Hagans's.

BREAKING: Winter Garden Police have much of the Wedgefield community blocked off with police tape as they investigate “suspicious behavior” related to an ongoing investigation. @MyNews13 was the first on the scene about 10am this morning. We’re working to find out more. pic.twitter.com/aNenjrSsHN — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) June 7, 2019

A mobile crime scene truck is out in front of a home, and police say they came to the home to look into "suspicious activity" that was seen in the area that could be related to an ongoing investigation that Winter Garden Police are working.

"We got different tips and leads that there may be something out here related to an ongoing investigation in Winter Garden. So we're out here now investigating that to see if there's any information that's pertinent to what we're looking for," said Capt. Jason Pearson of the Winter Garden Police Department.

At one point, Spectrum News 13 did see a man, woman, and a child leave a home near the crime scene, but it is unclear whether they are connected to what police are investigating.