FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former Broward County deputy faced a judge Wednesday morning after state authorities say he failed to act during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 people last year.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Scot Peterson on Tuesday after a 15-month investigation and charged him with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury.

His charges were announced during a Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission meeting.

Surveillance video shows Peterson standing outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018 and not going inside the school to confront a gunman.

New Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony fired both Peterson and Sgt. Brian Miller for neglecting their duties.

The Broward sheriff at the time, Scott Israel, was suspended in January by Gov. Ron D eSantis . Tony was appointed in his place.

More than two dozen Parkland parents and survivors have filed lawsuits in connection to the mass shooting, claiming defendants — including Peterson — failed to prevent the attack or engage the gunman.