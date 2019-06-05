OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A martial arts instructor is facing nearly 100 charges of sexual battery on a child after an ongoing investigation by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Ruben Morales Jr., a martial arts instructor who has taught in the Lake Nona area for years, has been charged with 96 total counts of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

He is charged with 36 counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and 60 counts of sexual battery on a child older than 12.

Investigators say they looked into the allegations back in April and thanks to their victim — who they describe as tenacious in a news release — they were able to get enough evidence to charge the 62-year-old Morales.

Authorities have not stated how Morales allegedly knew the child.

Morales is booked in the Osceola County Jail on no bond and he is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Ruben Morales Jr. is facing nearly 100 counts of sexual battery on a child, according to authorities. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)