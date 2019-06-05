BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night that left the suspected shooter dead, according to officials.

Deputy's, shooter's name not released

Deputy was able to unload his magazine, fire more shots

Law enforcement officer is in serious, but stable condition

At around 8:30 p.m., the deputy, whose name has not been released, arrived at a home on Avenida De La Vista in unincorporated Indialantic for a disturbance call over a dispute between neighbors over feeding feral cats.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says the deputy saw two neighbors arguing and he asked one neighbor to go back into his house, so he could speak with the other neighbor, who seemed extremely agitated.

That neighbor then went behind a parked vehicle and the deputy heard the distinct sound of a rifle being charged, officials stated, and then the deputy and the man started shooting at each other.

The deputy went through all the rounds in his magazine and he was able to re-load and fire off some more shots.

The deputy was shot several times, however, he was able to return fire and kill the shooter, stated the Sheriff's Office, where the agency described the deputy as being "ambushed" in a news release.

We noticed some bullet holes and evidence markers at the scene of last night’s shoot out between a @BrevardSheriff deputy and a man. Latest on this deadly shooting this am on @MyNews13. pic.twitter.com/LDWtRpbLJC — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) June 5, 2019

The deputy lost sight of the shooter, but the deputy also collapsed, after he was hit multiple times.

Another neighbor pulled the deputy to a driveway for cover. The deputy was taken to an area hospital in serious condition and has undergone emergency medical treatment for his wounds, stated the Sheriff's Office.

Ivey was able to speak to him.

"His statement to me was, 'I won.' And I could not be more proud of our deputy for his actions, for his tactical preparedness, and his ability to withstand someone shooting at him with a rifle," Ivey said.

The sheriff says the deputy is an Army veteran who joined the Sheriff's Office last year.

The deputy is undergoing surgery Wednesday morning and he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators found the suspect, whose name has not been released, dead at the scene where the deputy first fired at him.

Crime scene investigators are still at the scene of the home.

As standard protocol, the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave since this is an officer-involved shooting.