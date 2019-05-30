ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year old woman is in critical condition after Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies say she was found shot in her vehicle Wednesday night in Orlando.

Deputies found her at around 9:33 p.m. in the Holden Heights area at 4100 block of South Nashville Avenue.

What was originally thought was a car crash turned into a shooting, stated were responding to a car crash, stated the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found her in the car and it appeared she had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Her identity has not been released. Deputies as of right now, have no information on who the possible shooter may be.