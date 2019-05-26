FORT MCCOY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Fort McCoy on Saturday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are investigating what led to the shooting

At around 3 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting on the 14000 block of Northeast 147th Place.

When deputies got to the house, they found a white male dead.

Detectives are "investigating the dispute that led to the shooting," authorities stated in a Facebook post, without revealing any more details except that they are not looking for a suspect.