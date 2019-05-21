ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A threat made against an Orange County school and an undisclosed Central Florida attraction is "not viable," the school district said Tuesday morning.

Names of school, Central Florida attraction not released

Anonymous threat originated in England, officials say

In a message to parents Tuesday, Orange County Public Schools said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement received a general threat made against an undisclosed school as well as a Central Florida attraction, which they also did not identify.

The anonymous threat came from a Connecticut crisis hotline, which originated in England, and is not considered credible, the district said.

"Though the threat was deemed NOT viable, we are working with law enforcement agencies," Orange County Public Schools stated, adding that other Central Florida school districts were notified of the threat.

The district originally issued a message to families Monday night about the threat, but a few additional details were given out Tuesday.