ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities have not released much information about a carjacking that sent one person to Orlando Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

No description given for suspects, or taken vehicle

Condition of person not released

At around 5:42 a.m. at the RaceTrac gas station on 11801 University Blvd., Orlando, a group of people was approached by four suspects, stated Lt. Mike Deeb of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects "removed" the people out of the vehicle and fled, he described.

One of those people suffered an injury and was rushed to ORMC, Deeb stated in a news release.

Deeb did not say what the person's condition was and he did not provide any detailed description of the vehicle that was taken or of the suspects.