TAMPA, Fla. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) bus driver has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the Tampa Police Department on Sunday.

Justin Ryan McGriff is also charged with resisting arrest

Just before 4:15 p.m., Saturday, at North Nebraska Avenue between Lotus and E. Castle Court, south of Linebaugh Avenue, police say less than 10 people were on the bus witnessed 35-year-old Justin Ryan McGriff arguing with the bus driver before stabbing him.

After stabbing the HART bus driver in the throat, the bus driver was able to stop the bus. McGriff then ran away toward Interstate 275 where police caught up with him, authorities say.

"We were able to approach that person. He ran. Ended up on the embankment towards the interstate. We again chased him. Ended up on the side of the interstate on the northbound lanes. At that point we we're able to apprehend him," said Steve Hegarty, Tampa Police Department's Public Information officer.

Investigators are still gathering as many details as they can, likely viewing any surveillance video on the bus or nearby.

Police are also searching for a motive. No one knows why McGriff allegedly stabbed the bus driver, who is described as someone who had worked for HART for long time, which is leaving people who work for the company devastated.

