ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a female student who was walking down Michigan Street and headed in the direction of Blankner Elementary School had a man on a bicycle ride up behind her and touched her inappropriately.

Authorities released detailed description of suspect

Deputies responded to Blankner Elementary School on Mills Avenue in Orlando at around 9:15 a.m., Monday.

Residents who live near the school told Spectrum News 13 they do not recall anything like this happening here before.



A sketch has not been released of the suspect they are looking for yet, but the Sheriff's Office did put out this detailed description:

The suspect is as a black male, either 19 to 20 years of age, 5 foot, 6 or 7 inches tall, short curly hair, clean shaven and a medium build.

He was wearing a red T-shirt and Khaki long pants and dark tennis shoes on a dark-colored BMX-style bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.