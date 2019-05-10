ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man with a violent criminal history who escaped a standoff with deputies at an Orange County apartment complex.

Jude Nalis has violent criminal history

RELATED: Orange Deputies Surround Apartment Complex After Suspect Barricades Self

At around 6:52 p.m., Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies saw a drug deal taking place in the area of American a Boulevard and South Texas Avenue, authorities stated.

Deputies followed 21-year-old Jude Nalis to the Pointe Vista Apartments at 5455 Pointe Vista Circle, Orlando, off Americana Boulevard.

Deputies were about to arrest him when he ran away, jumping through a window into an occupied apartment, according to officials.

Investigators cleared the area and got a search warrant for the apartment he was last seen in. Neighbors at the Pointe Vista Apartments were evacuated during the standoff.

People who live in Pointe Vista can’t get back in to their apartments, some have been waiting for hours out here and don’t know when they’ll be able to get back home. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ot8RnU1B05 — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) May 10, 2019

The SWAT team was called in because Nalis has an extensive violent criminal history, including firearm and narcotics charges.

However, when the SWAT team got to the scene, they determined that he had escaped.

Neighbors were allowed back into their apartment units.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies did not release a detailed description of Jude Nalis, except that he is a black male. (Orange County Sheriff's Office